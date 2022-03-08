California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,044 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 107,625.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,535 shares of company stock worth $775,723. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

