California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,894 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CTS’s payout ratio is -12.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. reduced their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

