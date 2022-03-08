California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,041 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.50. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

