California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,945 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,189 shares of company stock worth $4,039,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

