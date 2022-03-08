California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

