Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

