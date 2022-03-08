Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 157,717 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

AMD opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

