Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7,131.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.