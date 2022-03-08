Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

