Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

