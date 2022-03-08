Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 346,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camber Energy were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camber Energy by 308.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,122,175 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camber Energy by 41.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 155,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.