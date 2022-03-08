Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 2,364 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. 16,783,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,555,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.