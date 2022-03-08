Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.