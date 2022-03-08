Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,983 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 101,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $60.29.

