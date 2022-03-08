Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $29.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 646,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 514,997 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 46,666,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,640,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

