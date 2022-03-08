Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $579,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after buying an additional 223,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

