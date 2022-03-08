Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $162.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30.

