Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NJAN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.