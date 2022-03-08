Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

CAMT opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64. Camtek has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

