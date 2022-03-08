Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,168 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 3.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $70,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. 189,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

