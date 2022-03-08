Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$31.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.65.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2329178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

