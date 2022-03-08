Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

NYSE:PPG opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

