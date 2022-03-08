Canandaigua National Corp Buys 128 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $385.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $350.66 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

