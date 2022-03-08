Canandaigua National Corp Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.28.

Broadcom stock opened at $570.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $595.05 and its 200 day moving average is $557.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

