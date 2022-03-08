Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 1,784 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $5.397 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.