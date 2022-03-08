Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average is $205.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.