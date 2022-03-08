Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

