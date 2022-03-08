Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 16,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 32,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

