Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $717,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

