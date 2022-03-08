Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 398 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

