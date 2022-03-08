Captrust Financial Advisors Has $256,000 Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.