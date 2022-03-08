Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,243 shares of company stock worth $19,742,651. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $185.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average is $255.52.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.