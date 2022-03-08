Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

