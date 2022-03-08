Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 167,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

