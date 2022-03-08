Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.18.
CJT stock traded down C$3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$149.52. 179,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$183.83.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
