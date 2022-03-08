Carry Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $66.65 million and approximately $58.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00081251 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013366 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.