Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of CASS opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $547.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Cass Information Systems (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.