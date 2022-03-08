Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of CASS opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $547.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $48.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 56.00%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Cass Information Systems (Get Rating)
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
