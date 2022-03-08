Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $13.59 on Tuesday, hitting $210.29. 409,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.18.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

