Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $270.47

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $270.47, but opened at $258.10. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $259.38, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.43.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 241.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 87.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

