Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 241,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,153. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.