Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.86. 186,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,543. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

