Centerpoint Advisors LLC Takes $125,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in EverQuote by 23.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 8,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,202. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $394.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $58,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,262,503 shares of company stock worth $18,824,449 and have sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

