Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centogene were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares during the period.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.65.

CNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

About Centogene (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.