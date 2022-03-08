Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

