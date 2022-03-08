Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. Certara has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $2,143,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,389 shares of company stock worth $11,757,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Certara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Certara by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.