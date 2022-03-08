Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 292.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $677,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

