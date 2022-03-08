Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.71 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

