Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

