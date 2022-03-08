Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $373,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Snap-on by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Snap-on by 109,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,733,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.