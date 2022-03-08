Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.